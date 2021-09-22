Mark Chesnutt Is on the Mend and Hitting the Road After Battling COVID-19

It’s been a long road to recovery for Mark Chesnutt, but according to a recent update, things are looking up and he will be back on the road soon.

Chesnutt underwent major back surgery over the summer that required 9-10 weeks of recovery, prompting him to cancel all of his July, August, and September concerts with plans to reschedule them in the future.

Though Chesnutt revealed in mid-August that he and his wife had also tested positive for COVID-19, things seem to now be heading in the right direction concerning a complete return to health for the singer.

“I had a great check up with Dr. today,” Chesnutt writes in a Facebook post dated Sept. 13, “and he is telling me based on my recovery that I can get back on the road at the end of September.”

The “Too Cold at Home” singer wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, as he also went on to begin announcing shows.

“We will be in Youngsville, LA at Route 92 Oct 1 then Winnie TX on Oct! Looking forward to seeing y’all out there,” his post continues.

Since the announcement of Chesnutt’s recovery and his return to the stage, he has also announced a show at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 10. Listed on Chesnutt’s website is also a Sept. 25 show at the DeWitt Medical Foundation Gala in Cuero, Texas, as well as a string of dates that begin in October and span all the way into May of 2022.