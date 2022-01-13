Cam Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says It’s ‘Not Mild at All’

Cam is the latest country star to share her own experience with battling COVID-19. In a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday (Jan. 13), the singer-songwriter revealed that both she and her 3-year-old daughter, Lucy, recently fell ill with the virus.

"We got COVID," Cam says. "Had ALL the symptoms - down and out hard for 3 days (not mild at all) and now feels like a cold + fatigue. I was scheduled to get the booster this week but now I'll have to wait another 2 weeks."

Medical experts currently recommend that Americans wait at least 10 days to receive their booster shot after contracting COVID-19 to make sure that they are no longer contagious and do not further spread the virus.

Along with focusing on her own health and recovery, Cam has also had to tackle the challenges of parenting a sick child. "Worst part is watching Lu get sick," she explains. "She's had a fever 4 days and has croup now (covid affects everyone differently)."

After a trip to the doctor, Cam says her daughter's health is now "looking better." Due to the continued global spread of the Omicron variant, multiple country stars have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent weeks. Jason Isbell and Brett Eldredge are among the latest artists forced to reschedule multiple shows after falling ill with the virus.

Cam has been enjoying some time off the road with family in recent months, following a busy year of touring in support of her 2020 album The Otherside.