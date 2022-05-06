Willie Nelson has been forced to pause his current U.S. tour after an unnamed member of his band tested positive for COVID-19.

The country star was scheduled to perform Friday night (May 6) at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tenn., just outside of Nashville. According to a post Nelson's social media accounts, the concert has been rescheduled to June 19.

Nelson's tour stop in Brandon, Miss., has also been moved from May 7 to June 17. Both postponed events will feature the original lineup of Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley.

The icon's performance at New Orleans Jazz Festival, which was set for May 8, has been canceled. Currently, Nelson is set to resume his tour on May 27 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas.

Nelson has taken a cautious approach to touring the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, he canceled all of his scheduled indoor concerts "until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance." The country legend was one of the first country stars to announce that he had been vaccinated, even sharing a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up moments after receiving his first dose.

On April 29, his 89th birthday, Nelson released a new album called A Beautiful Time. His most recent performance was on May 1 as a part of To Willie: A Birthday Celebration, which was held at his Luck, Texas, ranch and included appearances from Nathaniel Rateliff, Robert Earl Keen, Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Vincent Neil Emerson.

