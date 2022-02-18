Willie Nelson has scrapped at 10 concerts planned for March and April because of COVID-19 concerns. The 88-year-old singer's canceled shows were indoor shows, scheduled for Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio and more.

The Austin American-Statesman quotes Nelson's team in saying that the cancelations were made "out of an abundance of caution ... until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance."

The shows will be rescheduled when possible. The March 17 Luck Reunion concert in Austin, Texas, is not affected, nor are outdoor concerts scheduled in 2022.

Also safe are the April 29-30 show at the Moody Center at the University of Texas. George Strait and Randy Rogers Band are on that bill. One week earlier Nelson will join Chris Stapleton for the Concert for Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Nelson has played it safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and was memorably one of the first country artists to share a photo while vaccinated. He has remained very busy musically, with three new albums released in 2020 and 2021. Another new album is slated for April 29, his 89th birthday. It will be called A Beautiful Time.

Here are the canceled Willie Nelson concert dates, per Billboard:

March 10-11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater

March 13 — New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

March 14 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

March 19 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

March 21-22 — San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

April 20 — Peoria, Ill.

April 22 — New Buffalo, Mich.

April 25 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center