Beaumont, Texas native Mark Chesnutt earned his place in country music history by bringing a modern perspective to traditional country music.

Born on Sept. 6, 1963, the talented singer-songwriter was ready to pursue music seriously at a young age. With encouragement from his father, who was also a singer and music enthusiast, Chesnutt worked hard to cultivate a career for himself. As a teen, he began performing shows across his home state and even booked recording sessions in Nashville. Through the 1980s, he independently released multiple singles which eventually caught the ear of accomplished records producer Tony Brown, who helped Chesnutt forge some essential connections with other industry heavyweights.

Chesnutt's career took off in 1990 with the release of Too Cold at Home, his first record after signing a deal with major label MCA. That debut LP produced 5 Top 10 hits on country radio, including his first No. 1 hit, "Brother Jukebox," which was also recorded by Keith Whitley prior to his death in 1989.

Through the 1990s, Chesnutt racked up hit after hit, including eight No. 1 singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Over the past three decades, he's released eighteen studio albums — five of which have been certified Platinum by the RIAA — and collaborated with George Jones, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Tracy Byrd and many more. He still actively tours and even released a new live album, Live at Cutters Vol. 2, earlier this year.

In celebration of his 59th birthday, let's take a look back at 25 Mark Chesnutt songs that show off his incredible talents as a performer and songwriter.