Breland may be a relative newcomer, but the critical acclaim, buzz, and accolades he’s garnered thus far have made him one of the hottest rising stars and highly sought-after collaborators in country music.

Hailing from Burlington Town, N.J., Breland — born Daniel Breland — grew up in a musically talented family. His parents, both ordained ministers, filled their household with gospel music. While they were musically adept, the tightrope balance between supporting their family and full-time ministry work made a full-fledged singing career impossible. But their son caught the music bug and started pursuing it in high school, where he notched his debut performance in front of a live audience. Subsequently, the Georgetown University alumni sang in an a cappella group called the Phantoms.

Fast forward to 2019, Breland’s world turned a complete one-eighty when his debut song “My Truck” blew up on social media and landed on Spotify’s Global Viral 50. That marked the start of a burgeoning music career that followed, putting him on the radar of Music Row executives, tastemakers, and the country music community at large.

Over the short span of his fast-rising career, the newcomer has also joined forces with esteemed stars such as Keith Urban (“Throw It Back”), Sam Hunt (“My Truck”), Rascal Flatt’s Gary LeVox (“All I See”), Nelly (“High Horse”), Thomas Rhett (“Praise The Lord”) and Dierks Bentley and HARDY on their hit, “Beers On Me”. In fact, the feel-good drinking song became Breland’s first-ever No. 1 single on country radio. Most recently, he was also named Amazon Music's newest Breakthrough Artist.

Throughout his collaboration thus far, Breland’s unafraid of showcasing his vocal versatility. With influences ranging from Stevie Wonder to Rascal Flatts to Drake, it is clear that Breland’s artistic sound cannot be confined to a single genre box. Whether he’s singing with his smooth gospel-trained voice or delivering hip-hop-driven verses, it’s clear that Breland has a versatile vocal range that blends honest storytelling with modern-day genre-bending production, making his music a welcome addition to the format’s sometimes-formulaic sound.

With a debut album due out later this year, The Boot revisits and ranks Breland’s top collaboration thus far. Find out where your favorite lands on the list!