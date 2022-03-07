Thomas Rhett teamed up with breakout talent Breland to debut their brand new collaboration "Praise the Lord" at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Released Monday (March 7), just hours before the ceremony began, "Praise the Lord" is an upbeat, country soul track that lifts spirits immediately. Breland began this performance in an ivory denim jacket and jeans as a about a dozen choir singers and dancers wearing canary yellow gowns streamed down the stairs of the upper bowl of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Each looked a bit more joyful than the last as they worked through the too-short song.

Rhett came in for the second verse and sang a few bars about his kids, but without a doubt this was Breland's introduction. Vocally he showed off in small ways, striking high notes with a bit of movement even after hopping about the stage for two minutes. Yet the whole thing was delivered with such humility and appreciation that it became the best of the night to that point.

Breland first burst onto the country scene in 2019 with his genre-bending single "My Truck." He's quickly become one of the most intriguing young artists in mainstream country by releasing a steady stream of incredible collaborations. In 2021, he recruited Mickey Guyton for a version of his catchy hit "Cross Country," which he followed up with "Throw It Back," featuring Keith Urban. Breland joined fellow breakout artist Hardy on Dierks Bentley's recent single "Beers on Me," which became a Top 10 hit on country radio.

Rhett was nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Country Again: Side A at this year's ceremony, but his album lost to Morgan Wallen's Dangerous prior to this performance. He's previously earned seven ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

The 2022 ACM Awards were held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network. Dolly Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

