Breland Announces Headlining Here for It Tour

Breland is taking his newly released debut album, Cross Country, to fans this fall with a new headlining tour. His Here for It Tour kicks off this November and runs through early December.

The singer announced the news on social media this week, writing, "What’s a debut album with no tour?"

"I’m beyond excited to announce the 'HERE FOR IT TOUR' coming to some cities near you," he adds. "If y’all wanna sing, dance, drink, fall in love this November and December, I’m Here for It."

The tour is named after the lead track of his Cross Country album, which is a collaboration with Ingrid Andress. The eight-date trek will start on Nov. 16 in Oxford, Ohio, before making its way through New York, New Hampshire, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

An opener has not yet been revealed, and additional dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for Breland's Here for It Tour go on sale to the public on Friday (Sept. 23) at 10AM local time at brelandmusic.com. The fan presale began Wednesday morning (Sept. 21) and will run through Thursday (Sept. 22) at 10AM CT.

Breland began his career in country music with Platinum-selling song, "My Truck," released in 2019. He has since notched hits with Dierks Bentley and Hardy ("Beers on Me") and Thomas Rhett ("Praise the Lord"), among others. He released his 14-track debut album, Cross Country, on Sept. 9. The project features his collaborations with Andress and Rhett, along with duets with Lady A, Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

Breland's 2022 Here for It Tour Dates:

Nov. 16 — Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street

Nov. 17 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine

Nov. 18 — New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

Nov. 19 — Hampton, N.H. @ Wally's

Nov. 30 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Dec. 1 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Dec. 2 — Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

Dec. 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry at The Fillmore