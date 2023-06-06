Ronnie Milsap will take the stage in Nashville for one last time later this year. The 80-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame member will mark his final Nashville performance with a star-studded tribute concert at Bridgestone Arena.

Set for Oct. 3, 2023, A Tribute to Ronnie Milsap will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, Breland, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, the Band of Heathens and Charlie McCoy, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Produced by Outback Presents, the one-night-only event will celebrate Milsap's incredible musical career, which spans over five decades and includes 35 No. 1 hits, including "Smoky Mountain Rain," "(There's) No Gettin' Over Me" and "Any Day Now."

"I'm so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," says Milsap. "This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'"

Tickets for A Tribute to Ronnie Milsap will go on sale this Friday, June 9, beginning at 10AM CT via Ticketmaster.