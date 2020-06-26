PICTURES: Lorrie Morgan Through the Years

When you think of the country music royalty of the 1990s, a few queens should come to mind. One of them is Lorrie Morgan.

Over the course of her multi-decade career, Morgan has evolved and matured in the public eye. From her debut single in 1979 -- released a full decade before her debut album, 1989's Leave the Light On -- to her most recent album, a 2017 collaboration with Pam Tillis called Come See Me and Come Lonely, Morgan has racked up 40 Billboard-charting songs.

