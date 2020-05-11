Lorrie Morgan’s Debut Album, ‘Leave the Light On': Every Song, Ranked

Upon the release of Leave the Light On in May of 1989, newcomer Lorrie Morgan became one of country music's most recognizable and powerful voices. The album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts, produced four Top 10 hits and has since been certified platinum.

Thirty-one years after its release, The Boot has ranked every song on Leave the Light On, from "Trainwreck of Emotion" to "If I Didn't Love You." The tracks are listed in descending order, but to be honest, they're all equally worthy of a re-listen all these years later.