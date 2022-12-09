Kane Brown, Breland to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale

The Voice Season 22 will conclude with its finale week on Monday (Dec. 12) and Tuesday (Dec. 13), and the final episode will be full of superstar performances. The night will see performances from each coach — Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend — with their final artists, and guest singers will also join in on the fun.

Kane Brown and Breland are to set to represent country music on the finale episode. On NBC's website, Brown is listed to perform alongside Shelton and Breland is listed by himself. Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, One Republic, Adam Lambert and former The Voice winners Girl Named Tom will also perform.

Finale week will also feature performances from the final five contestants, and one will come away as the winner. The final contestants are Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camilla) and Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend). Season 22 has seen tough competition from artists of many genres, and last week's show was an especially competitive one, as contestants Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruz and Justin Aaron went home.

Country music has been represented well throughout the show, with Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape covering songs from Kenny Chesney, Brett Young, Travis Tritt and many more. Nashville based singer-songwriter Morgan Myles has also showcased her strong voice on tunes including Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" and Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey."

The Voice finale episodes for Season 22 will air on Monday and Tuesday at 8PM ET on NBC. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.