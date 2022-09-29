Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

We know and love Breland for the songs that he has released that have been widely successful, but did you know that he wasn't always a country music star? He once had a day job that he hated with a passion.

I got the chance to sit down with country music's rising star, Breland, and let me tell you, it was a delight. This guy is extremely talented. He is a singer and a songwriter and told me he has written 3,000 songs in the past five years or so. He even has certain songs for certain artists that he has never met, but he writes them with that specific artist in mind, with the hopes of meeting them and getting them to hear and love the song as well.

Before he was nominated for awards and accolades, he once clocked in like the rest of us, and he hated his 9-to-5 job in corporate America as a salesman. He had to cold call and cold email people all day. He was telling me how there are still some people that work there that he stays in contact with that are like, "oh this is what he was trying to do and work on the whole time he was here!" He went on to tell me that he was on a performance improvement plan, and was about to get fired because he wasn't doing the job intended, and he quit before they could fire him.

I had to know how his sales call skills were doing today, so naturally I made him go through the whole script with me, like I was someone he had to cold-call. Let's just say you can tell he did not like that job!

This is a bright and fun interview with one of country music's biggest up-and-coming superstars, Breland, and I hope you get the chance to check it out on Taste of Country Nights On Demand, Ep. 55.