The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mya Byrne, Avery Anna + More

Returning to AmericanaFest this week and tearing up stages all over Nashville, this is about to be Mya Byrne's year. Byrne, an out and proud trans woman, is a fierce advocate for trans artists and others marginalized by the mainstream country music industry. That doesn't stop her from writing gorgeous, 60s-inspired music. "Autumn Sun" is hopeful, even as it contemplates the year's waning days.

Byrne's debut single and the first track off of the Kill Rock Stars Nashville imprint, "Autumn Sun" also serves as the first of many songs Byrne recorded with Aaron Lee Tasjan at the producer's helm — a match made in heaven, with Byrne's cosmic guitar ranging in flights of power pop fancy. -- Rachel Cholst