Breland fans have something extra to be thankful for today: The rising talent has shared a brand new collaboration with Thomas Rhett. "Praise the Lord" is a groovy, upbeat tribute to the simple things that make a country life worth living.

Driven by a bouncing guitar riff and hand claps, the tune features lyrics centered on Southern imagery and production that cleverly blends elements from blues, country and R&B. It's a relatable, infectious anthem that is likely to connect with fans across genres.

"Praise the Lord for sSouthern women, Hemi engines, crispy chicken / Praise the Lord for east Atlanta, Country Grammar, and my nana," Breland proclaims, giving a nod to rapper Nelly's influential album Country Grammar and its hit title track from 2000. It's a full circle moment for Breland, who appeared on Nelly's 2021 country-leaning single "High Horse" alongside Blanco Brown.

Breland ties up the chorus by returning to a relatable lyrical narrative found in country songs through the decades. Even though he's ready to "turn up" and let loose on Saturday, he'll always be found back in the church pews on Sunday morning.

Rhett makes his appearance just over the midway point of the tune, taking the spotlight to share his own thanks. In typical Thomas Rhett fashion, he uses the opportunity to celebrate his own family. The verse was written prior to the arrival of Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' fourth child, Lillie Carolina, who was born on Nov. 14, 2021.

"Praise the Lord for my three babies and the one that's on the way / All the words up in the good book and dirt up on my Chevrolet / Praise the Lord for Sunday morning and paycheck Friday afternoons / For cold beer conversations and broken cowboy boots."

"Praise the Lord" is the latest in a string of superstar collaborations for the 26-year-old singer-songwriter and producer. After earning praise for his 2019 debut single "My Truck," which was later rereleased with a guest appearance from Sam Hunt, Breland earned critical praise for his 2021 single "Cross Country," featuring Mickey Guyton. Most recently, he appeared on Dierks Bentley's Top 10 hit Beers on Me" alongside fellow breakout country artist Hardy.

It's already been a busy month for Rhett, who is gearing up to release his new album Where We Started on April 1. On Friday (March 4), he released a new collaboration with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson titled "Death Row." The emotional track, which Rhett co-wrote with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, was inspired by his experience performing for prisoners on death row in 2019.

Rhett will join Breland for their debut performance of "Praise the Lord" on Monday night (March 7) at the 2022 ACM Awards. Rhett is up for both Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Country Again: Side A at this year's ceremony. For the first time since 1972, the ACM Awards will not air on network television, but will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton will co-host the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.