10 Essential Townes Van Zandt Songs

It's been twenty-five years since Townes Van Zandt's untimely death. In that time, Van Zandt's legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of all time has only grown. On what would have been his 78th birthday, we're looking back on the songs that define his legendary career.

From his impeccably spun story-songs like "Pancho & Lefty" to love songs like "If I Needed You" in which every word is poetry, these ten tracks are essential listening for every Van Zandt fan.