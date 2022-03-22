Ever since the release of her first solo album, 2019's Walk Through Fire, British country singer Yola has been the subject of widespread critical acclaim. Her records blend the evocative storytelling of traditional folk and country with syncopated rhythms of R&B and ornate arrangements of mid-20th century countrypolitan music.

At live shows, she’s held audiences rapt with her powerful voice and commanding stage presence. In just a few short years, she's racked up a lengthy list of accomplishments and recorded some landmark collaborations. She was one of the standout artists at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival, where she performed alongside country legend Dolly Parton and indie-folk standouts Dawes. Yola is credited as an unofficial member of The Highwomen -- alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires -- and is featured on two tracks from the supergroup's 2019 self-titled debut album.

At this year's Grammy Awards, Yola's 2021 record Stand for Myself is up for Best Americana Album, while her track "Diamond Studded Shoes" is nominated for Best American Roots Song.

As Yola continues her headlining Stand 4 Myself Tour across the U.S., let’s take a look back at some of her best songs, including some you’ve likely heard on the radio, and a few you might have missed.

Here are The Boot's picks for Yola's top 10 songs, so far: