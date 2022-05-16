Yola, Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell are among this year's Americana Honors & Awards nominees. The Americana Music Association unveiled the complete list of 2022 nominees on Monday (May 16) during a ceremony at Nashville's National Museum of African-American Music, hosted by The War & Treaty.

The three talented singer-songwriters are tied with three nominations each, all competing for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Russell has had a landmark year following the release of her debut solo album Outside Child, which takes listeners through an intensely personal exploration of her early life. Yola and Brandi Carlile, who are longtime friends and musical collaborators, have both earned multiple award nominations in previous years.

Other noteworthy nominations include Sturgill Simpson's collaboration with Willie Nelson earning a spot in the Song of the Year category against James McMurtry's "Canola Fields," Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time," Allison Russell's "Persephone," and Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," which she co-wrote with producer and The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

The full list of 2022 Americana Honors & Awards nominees is below. Each category's nominations and winners are determined by votes from members of the Americana Music Association.

AmericanaFest 2022 is scheduled for Sept. 13-17 and will take place at venues across Nashville. Full details will be announced in the coming months, but passes are currently available at AmericanaMusic.org.

2022 Americana Honors & Awards Nominees

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Duo / Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War & Treaty

Album of the Year

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)

Outside Child, Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler)

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (produced bye T Bone Burnett)

A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria (produced by Mason Hickman & Adia Victoria, executive produced by T Bone Burnett)

Stand for Myself, Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach)

Song of the Year

"Canola Fields," James McMurtry (written by James McMurtry)

"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola (written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola)

"Juanita," Sturgill Simpson ft. Willie Nelson (written by Sturgill Simpson)

"Persephone," Allison Russell (written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell)

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth)

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Neil Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro

Shelby Means

Justin Moses