Yola Sets Dates for Extensive Headlining 2022 Stand 4 Myself Tour

Yola has announced plans for a massive tour across the U.S., called the Stand 4 Myself Tour after her recently released album, Stand for Myself. Kicking off with an October 2021 date in Rocky Mount, Va., the trek will pick back up in February of 2022 and run through that April.

On tour, Yola will hit some milestone venues, playing iconic stages such as Chicago's Thalia Hall, Atlanta's The Eastern and two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. She'll wrap her tour in Las Vegas, Nev., after winding her way across the U.S.

The tour announcement comes amid an already-lengthy string of summer performances from the country-soul singer, who will continue a run of festival engagements through Fall 2021 and serve as an opening act for Chris Stapleton on the current iteration of his All-American Road Show. That busy lineup will continue well into 2022, as, in addition to her own headlining tour, Yola's already on the books to perform at Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico in February.

Yola's opening acts on her Stand 4 Myself Tour include rising, R&B-leaning singer-songwriter Jac Ross and singer-songwriter Nick Connors. In Nashville, during her two-night stand at the Ryman, Yola will bring a different guest performer to the stage on each of the two nights: On March 3, her guest will be Our Native Daughters band member and solo artist Allison Russell, and for March 4, she's tapped Nashville-based soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian.

On social media, Yola shared a message from her team about COVID-19 safety protocols at her shows. "We are aware that safety precautions and best practices concerning COVID-19 are constantly changing and as a team we will continue to monitor the situation," the statement reads.

"Fans should be prepared that best practices for the show they want to attend may include providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as well as following industry, local or national guidance surrounding the wearing of masks," the statement continues. "We all want to get back on the road, but we want to do that safely and in a way that ensures sustainability for our industry."

Yola's 2022 Stand 4 Myself Tour Dates:

Feb. 8 -- Boston, Mass.*

Feb. 11 -- Washington, D.C.*

Feb. 13 -- Charlottesville, Va.*

Feb. 15 -- Philadelphia, Pa.*

Feb. 17 -- Chicago, Ill.*

Feb. 23 -- Minneapolis, Minn.*

March 3 -- Nashville, Tenn.^

March 4 -- Nashville, Tenn.#

March 11 -- Detroit, Mich.

March 13 -- Richmond, Va.*

March 15 -- Asheville, N.C.*

March 16 -- Raleigh, N.C.*

March 18 -- Charleston, S.C.*

March 19 -- Atlanta, Ga.*

March 20 -- Birmingham, Ala.&

March 22 -- Little Rock, Ark.*

March 23 -- New Orleans, La.*

March 25 -- Dallas, Texas *+

March 26 -- Houston, Texas *+

March 27 -- Austin, Texas *+

March 29 -- Kansas City, Mo.*

March 30 -- Oklahoma City, Okla.*

April 1 -- Aspen, Colo.*

April 2 -- Denver, Colo.*

April 3 -- Boulder, Colo.*

April 5 -- Salt Lake City, Utah*

April 6 -- Boise, Idaho*

April 7 -- Bozeman, Mont.*

April 9 -- Missoula, Mont.*

April 10 -- Seattle, Wash.*

April 11 -- Portland, Ore.*

April 14 -- San Francisco, Calif.*

April 15 -- Sacramento, Calif.*

April 27 -- Las Vegas, Nev.

* with Jac Ross

+ with Nick Connors

^ with Allison Russell

# with Devon Gilfillian