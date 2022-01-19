Yola Postpones February Dates on 2022 Stand 4 Myself Tour: ‘The Future is Brighter’

The first month of dates on Yola's 2022 Stand 4 Myself Tour are being pushed to later in the year, due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer shared an update with fans on social media, announcing that six February shows are being rescheduled for September.

"Whilst Yola, the band & crew cannot wait to get back on the road, the continuing threat of COVID to the live music industry is very real, and makes touring too uncertain," the statement reads.

The affected dates are Feb. 8 in Boston. Mass; Feb. 11 in Washington, D.C.; Feb. 13 in Charlottesville, Va.; Feb. 15 in Philadelphia, Pa.; Feb. 17 in Chicago, Ill. and Feb. 23 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Stand 4 Myself Tour will now kick off with two back-to-back dates on March 3 and 4 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

"The future is brighter," Yola's statement continues. "We have high hopes for spring and we can't [wait to] see you on the road. In the meantime, get boosted, stay safe and take care of each other."

According to Yola's tour calendar, her February dates as part of Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival for Riviera Maya, Mexico are still on the books. For a complete list of tour dates and ticketing details, visit the singer's website.

In addition to headlining her own tour this year, Yola is planning to open shows on the current iteration of Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, a gig she started in 2021. When she announced her tour, she also announced health and safety protocols that would be in place for the shows to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Fans should be prepared that best practices for the show they want to attend may include providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as well as following industry, local or national guidance surrounding the wearing of masks," explained a statement she issued at the time. "We all want to get back on the road, but we want to do that safely and in a way that ensures sustainability for our industry."