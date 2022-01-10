Yola brought her soul-soaked break-up dance party, "Dancing Away in Tears," to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week. The British singer-songwriter set the mood with dramatic blue and pink lighting, disco-inspired makeup and a pulsing groove to match.

As always with a Yola performance, however, the star of the show was her searing vocals and lyrical storytelling. "Dancing Away in Tears" sets heartbreak against an anthemic disco beat, pairing cutting lyrics with a soulful, dance-away-the-pain rhythm.

Her stop on Fallon was the television performance debut of "Dancing Away My Tears." It's the new single off of Stand For Myself, Yola's latest album, which came out in July 2021. She's a two-time Grammy nominee at the 2022 ceremony, netting one nomination for Best Americana Album and another for Best American Roots Song, thanks to Stand For Myself track "Diamond Studded Shoes."

Stand For Myself, which is Yola's second Dan Auerbach-produced project, will continue to pay dividends at her live shows in 2022. Last August, she announced plans for her headlining Stand 4 Myself Tour, which kicks off in February with a Boston, Mass. date and extends through late April. Included in that string of dates is a two-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, plus more renowned stages in cities like Chicago and Atlanta.

When not headlining her own shows this year, Yola will be on the road with Chris Stapleton for the current iteration of his All-American Road Show. She's also booked to perform at Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico next month.