Yola Brings Disco Soul to &#8216;Jimmy Fallon&#8217; With &#8216;Dancing Away in Tears&#8217; [Watch]

Yola Brings Disco Soul to ‘Jimmy Fallon’ With ‘Dancing Away in Tears’ [Watch]

YouTube

Yola brought her soul-soaked break-up dance party, "Dancing Away in Tears," to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week. The British singer-songwriter set the mood with dramatic blue and pink lighting, disco-inspired makeup and a pulsing groove to match.

As always with a Yola performance, however, the star of the show was her searing vocals and lyrical storytelling. "Dancing Away in Tears" sets heartbreak against an anthemic disco beat, pairing cutting lyrics with a soulful, dance-away-the-pain rhythm.

Her stop on Fallon was the television performance debut of "Dancing Away My Tears." It's the new single off of Stand For Myself, Yola's latest album, which came out in July 2021. She's a two-time Grammy nominee at the 2022 ceremony, netting one nomination for Best Americana Album and another for Best American Roots Song, thanks to Stand For Myself track "Diamond Studded Shoes."

Stand For Myself, which is Yola's second Dan Auerbach-produced project, will continue to pay dividends at her live shows in 2022. Last August, she announced plans for her headlining Stand 4 Myself Tour, which kicks off in February with a Boston, Mass. date and extends through late April. Included in that string of dates is a two-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, plus more renowned stages in cities like Chicago and Atlanta.

When not headlining her own shows this year, Yola will be on the road with Chris Stapleton for the current iteration of his All-American Road Show. She's also booked to perform at Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico next month.

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Yola
Categories: Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top