Yola finds freedom, thanks to the power inside her, in her new song "Stand for Myself." The title track of her new album is accompanied by a music video inspired by the aesthetics of clips from the 1990s and 2000s.

Directed by Allister Ann, Yola's "Stand for Myself" music video in, as she describes it, "the antechamber to freedom," escaping whatever and whoever has oppressed her via motorcycle. The clip, she says, harnesses "the feeling of escaping something truly oppressive and heading towards an unknown with a sense of hope and choice you haven’t felt in a long time."

"My school years were during the '90s and '00s, and Missy Elliott’s videos were always aesthetically superior to me," Yola explains of her new video's vibe, adding, "We all have the capacity to go through this process in our own minds. I kinda look like a superhero at times, but I’m not. I’m just a person trying to be free."

Sonically, "Stand for Myself" builds to a powerful conclusion, as Yola goes from professing, "It was easier to sing than stand for myself / It was easy to give in than stand for myself / It was hard enough to go and live on ... But I was still a dreamer in the middle of the night," to frantically declaring, "Now I'm alive, alive / I'm alive." She co-wrote the song with Dan Auerbach, Hannah V and Natalie Hemby; the McCrary Sisters sing background.

"This song is about a celebration of being awake from the nightmare supremacist paradigm. Truly alive, awake and eyes finally wide open and trained on your path to self actualisation. You are thinking freely and working on undoing the mental programming that has made you live in fear," Yola shares. "It is about standing for ourselves throughout our lives and real change coming when we challenge our thinking.

"This is who I've always been in music and in life," she adds. "There was a little hiatus where I got brainwashed out of my own majesty, but a b---h is back.”

"Stand for Myself" is the final of 12 songs on Stand for Myself, Yola's forthcoming new album, also produced by Auerbach. She previously released "Diamond Studded Shoes" when announcing the record, which is due out on July 30.

