The rescheduled date for the 64th annual Grammy Awards — postponed from January — is rapidly approaching. While the nominations have been public knowledge since November, the Recording Academy announced a list of performers on Tuesday, March 15.

Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile will be representing country music when the awards take place on Sunday, April 3. John and T.J. are nominated for their song "Younger Me" in the category for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Others nominated are Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood with "If I Didn't Love You," Dan + Shay for "Glad You Exist," Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris with "Chasing After You" and Elle King and Miranda Lambert for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

The country duo is also nominated for Best Country album for Skeletons. The project is up against Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton), The Marfa Tapes (Miranda Lambert), The Ballad of Dood & Juanita (Sturgill Simpson), Starting Over (Chris Stapleton).

Other country categories at the Grammys include Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Carlile has five nominations: She's up for Record of the Year for her song "Right on Time," and she has two nominations for Song of the Year — one for "Right on Time" and another for her work on a collaboration called "A Beautiful Noise," which features Alicia Keys. "Right on Time" also received a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Her fifth nomination is for Brandy Clark's "Same Devil," on which Carlile is featured. That song is nominated for Best American Roots Performance.

Other artists performing at this year's Grammys are BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jark Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. In previous years, artists were restricted to only performing songs they are nominated before, but this year that rule has been rescinded.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air live on April 3 at 8PM ET on CBS. Fans can also stream the show live and on demand on Paramount+.