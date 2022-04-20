33 Incredible 90s Country Duets Worth Revisiting

The 1990s marked a pivotal moment in history for country music. Over the span of ten years, the genre went through a host of changes and shifts. The first half of the decade brought a new wave of what was coined as "neo-traditional country," with artists like George Strait and Alan Jackson bringing sonic elements from the 50s and 60s to their music.

The soaring popularity of artists like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain brought new pop elements to the country scene as the 90s wore on. Female voices took hold of the country charts, with incredible music coming from artists like Reba McEntire, Patty Loveless, The Chicks, Deana Carter and LeAnn Rimes, just to name a few.

That decade also supplied some of the most memorable and widely successful duets from established artists and exciting newcomers. The romance between Faith Hill and Tim McGraw spawned a string of hit collaborations that would continue into the new millenium. Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart supplied plenty of honky tonk anthems. Garth Brooks found even more success on the charts by teaming up with Trisha Yearwood and Steve Wariner. A host of country newcomers grew their careers by teaming up and releasing tunes that caught the attention of eager new fans.

Let's take a look back at the most beloved and some often overlooked tunes from that important era. Keep reading to see our list of 90s country duets and collaborations that are worth another listen: