Stagecoach Festival Postponed Until October Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, have delayed the 2020 Stagecoach country music festival. The festival's promoter, Goldenvoice, announced the postponement of both Stagecoach and its sister festival, Coachella, on Tuesday evening (March 10).

"At the direction of the County of Riverside, [Calif.], and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," a statement from Goldenvoice reads. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

Stagecoach 2020 is now set for Oct. 23-25, while the two-weekend Coachella festival will take place on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. All passes purchased for the original April dates -- April 24-26 for Stagecoach and April 10-12 and April 17-19 for Coachella -- will be honored for the rescheduled festivals, but those who would like to request a refund will be given more information by Friday (March 13).

The 2020 Stagecoach country music festival lineup currently features Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett headlining each of the three days. Any changes in the event's lineup due to its postponement have not yet been announced.

"Thank you for your continued support," Goldenvoice's statement concludes, "and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall."

Rumors of the postponement of both Stagecoach and Coachella began swirling on Monday (March 9), when Billboard published a story, citing "high level sources," about Goldenvoice and festival owner AEG working with Indio, Calif., city officials and talent agents representing the acts scheduled to perform at both Stagecoach and Coachella on moving the festivals from April to October.

As of Monday, there were six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Riverside County, per Fox 11, where Indio is located. Cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in nearly all states within the U.S., reports USA Today, with at least 849 cases and 27 deaths confirmed in the States alone, CNN reports. According to the World Heath Organization (WHO), there have been over 113,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide.

In addition to Stagecoach and Coachella, coronavirus has wreaked havoc on a number of major festivals: Among others, the Austin-based music and tech festival SXSW canceled its 2020 event in early March; it'll be the first time in 34 years that SXSW does not take place. Nashville's Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival has also been postponed until the summer of 2020.

Also on Tuesday, Zac Brown Band postponed their Spring 2020 The Owl Tour due to coronavirus. While both Old Dominion and Home Free have canceled international tour dates following the outbreak, ZBB are the first country group to cancel shows within the United States due to the spread of the virus.