Home Free Cancel Two European Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Fears

As the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, continues to ramp up in the U.S. and across the world, all-vocal country group Home Free have had to cancel a couple of dates on their current European tour.

First, the band canceled their planned March 12 show in Milan, Italy, Taste of Country reports. They cited travel restrictions as the reason behind the cancellation, and a representative for Home Free further detailed that a large uptick of flight cancelations in and out of the country left the band concerned that they might not be able to resume their tour.

At the time, Home Free apologized to their fans on Twitter for missing the show, explaining that "the last thing we ever want to do is miss out on time with you...But we promise to make it up to you in the future. We WILL be back, and we can't wait to see you soon!"

Subsequently, the entire country of Italy was essentially put on government quarantine, with public gatherings often being banned and the community being urged to stay at home except for work and emergencies.

Home Free's second canceled show, a March 11 date in Vienna, Austria, was nixed in compliance with a government ban on concerts hosting over 100 people, the group explained on Instagram on Tuesday (March 10.)

"Moments ago, the Austrian government held a press conference announcing a ban of concerts over 100 people due to growing concern over containing the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)," the band wrote. "So sadly, our show tonight is canceled."

The band went on to say that their promoter is working to issue refunds for fans who'd purchased tickets to the event, adding that they will return to Austria as soon as possible.

Home Free are the latest in a list of several artists who have been forced to cancel or postpone appearances in light of coronavirus' rapid spread. Just days ago, Old Dominion canceled their upcoming C2C appearances across a string of dates in the U.K. and Europe.

The Austin-based music and tech festival SXSW also canceled its 2020 event in early March; it'll be the first time in 34 years that the festival does not take place. Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival was also postponed until the summer of 2020.

According to the World Heath Organization (WHO), there have been over 113,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide. CNN reports at least 849 cases across the U.S. as of March 10; 27 people in the U.S. have died.