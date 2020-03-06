Tin Pan South 2020 Postponed: Nashville Tornado, Coronavirus Concerns Bump Songwriters Festival to Summer

Tuesday morning's (March 3) tornado in Nashville, as well as growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, have forced the 2020 Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to be postponed until the summer. Organizers of the annual event made the announcement on Friday (March 6).

Tin Pan South 2020 was scheduled for March 24-28, at 10 venues across Nashville. Lori McKenna, Jamey Johnson, Dallas Davidson, Casey Beathard, Jenee Fleenor and more artists were scheduled to perform.

"After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the summer,” Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) Executive Director Bart Herbison explains in a press release. "We feel this is the responsible decision, and it is supported by Tin Pan venues and sponsors involved in the festival."

Some of the involved venues, the press release reports, may still host the shows previously scheduled for Tin Pan South 2020; each venue and the shows' participants will make those decisions individually. Additionally, some events may be turned into tornado relief benefits.

Those who purchased Tin Pan South Fast Access passes and / or registered for the festival's songwriting seminar can either receive refunds by emailing refunds@nashvillesongwriters.com or transfer their passes and registrations to the rescheduled festival. New Tin Pan South 2020 dates have yet to be announced.

In the United States, as of March 5, there have been over 200 confirmed cases of the virus, and 14 people have died. On March 5, Tennessee announced its first case, a 44-year-old man in Williamson County. Many artists from across genres -- including Old Dominion -- are canceling international travel plans, and some big events are being postponed or canceled.

Tuesday morning's tornado moved from west to east across Nashville and its suburbs, wreaking havoc in the city's North Nashville, Germantown and East Nashville neighborhoods, and in nearby Donelson, Mt. Juliet and Cookeville. Twenty-five people died and more than 100 were injured in the tornado; Davidson County, Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County were all affected.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and other organizations are organizing donations and volunteers for tornado relief efforts in the area. Click here for more information on how you can help.