Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts: Here’s How You Can Help the Victims

A tornado ripped through Nashville early Tuesday morning (March 3), damaging the East Nashville and Germantown areas of the city before moving east into nearby Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County. More than 20 people are dead throughout the affected areas, and even more are injured; dozens of buildings have collapsed, and plenty of others sustained anywhere from minor to major damage.

Following the deadly storm, plenty of Nashvillians and others in Middle Tennessee are in need -- and plenty of others are stepping up to help them. Whether you're in the Music City area or elsewhere, there are ways for you to assist those in need.

The following is a list of ways to help victims of the 2020 Nashville tornado. The Boot's staff members will keep the list updated as we learn of more opportunities, but if you know of relief efforts that are not mentioned below, please email us.

Donate Money to ...

the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund has been activated. To donate, visit CFMT.org.

the Community Resource Center

The Community Resource Center is accepting donations for tornado relief efforts via its website (CRCNashville.org) and by text. To donate via text, send RELIEF2020 to 41444.

the Music City Inc. Foundation

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.'s Music City Inc. Foundation is accepting donations that will be "immediately distributed directly to families significantly impacted," Butch Spyridon, the organization's president and CEO, tells Billboard. The NCVC made an initial $10,000 donation to start the fund, and a number of organizations, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, will be collecting donations from visitors and audiences.

To make a donation to the Music City Inc. Foundation, send money via Venmo or PayPal to donate@visitmusiccity.com. Checks made out to the Music City Inc. Foundation are also being accepted at:

One Nashville Place

150 4th Ave. N.

Suite G-250

Nashville, TN 37219

the United Way of Greater Nashville

United Way, in conjunction with the Office of Emergency Management, is accepting donations to the Restore the Dream Fund. The fund assists with long-term disaster relief efforts.

the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is collecting donations for relief efforts.

Donelson Fellowship

The Donelson Fellowship has a disaster relief fund set up.

Service Industry Professionals

Nashville's bustling restaurant, bar and club scene mean the city is home to many service industry professionals, some of whom had their places of work destroyed on Tuesday morning. The United States Bartenders Guild's Nashville chapter has set up a GoFundMe to help those people "with medical bills, loss of employment or home damage and funeral costs for the families of our community who have lost lives in [the] natural disaster."

Additionally, a second GoFundMe has been set up specifically to help service industry professionals in East Nashville. The hard-hit Main Street and 5 Points areas of East Nashville are full of restaurants, bars and clubs that were damaged or destroyed during the tornado.

Music Industry Professionals and Artists

The Heartstrings Foundation has set up a GoFundMe to assist musicians, artists and others within the artistic community who were affected by the tornado. Additionally, Cold Lunch Records is hosting two benefit concerts, on Wednesday (March 4) and Thursday (March 5), at the East Room (2412 Gallatin Ave.)

Others Affected By the Tornado

GoFundMe has set up a centralized hub to house all fundraising campaigns related to the tornado. If you're looking to help a specific person, family, group of people or affected location, you can find efforts there.

Donate Goods to ...

the Community Resource Center

Donations are being accepted at the Community Resource Center, which is located at 218 Omohundro Pl. in Nashville. Those who cannot get to the CRC can also drop donations at any of Frothy Monkey's locations in Nashville, Franklin and Chattanooga. Check the organization's Facebook page for the most updated list of what is needed.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is accepting donations at all local Kroger locations, as well as at their Nashville Distribution Center, which is located at 331 Great Circle Rd. Check the organization's Instagram account for the latest list of needs.

Gideon's Army

This North Nashville organization is collecting items for those affected by the tornado. Visit the Gideon's Army Facebook page for the latest details.

AirBnB

AirBnB's Open Homes Program gives owners the chance to open their homes to those displaced by the devastation. Click here for more details.

the American Red Cross

The Red Cross is accepting donations of water, catered food, blankets and clean towels at:

East High School: 110 Gallatin Ave., Nashville

Victory Baptist Church: 1777 Tate Ln., Mt. Juliet

Highland Heights Church of Christ: 505 North Cumberland St., Lebanon

the Nashville Rescue Mission

The Nashville Rescue Mission's Rosa Park Boulevard location lost power and is in need of, per the Nashville Scene, individually wrapped sandwiches, sandwich-making supplies and individually packaged fruit cups, chips and drinks; batteries, flashlights, bath towels and battery-operated fans.

McGruder Family Resource Center

Located at 2013 25th Ave. N., the McGruder Family Resource Center, the Scene reports, needs diapers and baby food, tarps and trash bags, and flashlights and batteries.

General Relief Efforts

Per the Tennessean, Councilman Jonathan Hall is requesting donations of plywood, screws and nails, cordless screwdrivers and hammers, plastic tarps and cleaning supplies at two locations:

Nashville Tomorrow: 1230 West Trinity Ln.

Knowles Assisted Living: 1010 Camilla Caldwell Ln.

Metro Nashville Police are advertising donation drop-off centers at multiple location locations:

Nashville Metro Southeast Station: 1417 Murfreesboro Pk.

Adventist Community Services Center: 403 Center Gallatin Pk.

Lee Chapel AME Church: 1200 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd.

Metro Nashville Schools are also accepting school supplies, canned food and other beneficial items at East Nashville Magnet High School. The Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority is accepting donations, both of supplies and gift cards, at 1564 9th Ave. N. and 1457 Jackson St.

Additionally, a donation drop-off location for tents and tarps, sleeping bags and men's and women's clothing has been set up at 522 Russell St. It will be open on Wednesday and Thursday (March 4-5) from 9AM until 12PM.

Volunteer With ...

Hands on Nashville

To volunteer with relief efforts, visit Hands on Nashville's website. HoN Communications Director Lindsey Turner tells the Nashville Scene they will "identify specific recovery/cleanup project sites that we will load ... onto our site so people can register for them individually," but for now, a general interest form will get potential volunteers signed up for communication from the organization.

Team Rubicon

Geared toward military veterans but also welcoming civilians, Team Rubicon will be assisting with cleanup efforts in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit TeamRubiconUSA.com to learn more about their initiatives. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Mt. Juliet Police

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is organizing volunteers to assist in cleanup efforts. Visit MJPDNews.org to sign up.

Zeal Church

Zeal Church, located on Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Road, is organizing volunteers for Friday and Saturday. Interested parties can find more information on the church's Facebook page.

the Cumberland River Compact

Email gray.perry@cumberlandrivercompact.org to join a volunteer team.

Dine at ...

According to the Scene, the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has organized local breweries to donate $1 of every pint to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's relief fund.

Baked on 8th, located on 8th Avenue in Nashville, will donate all of its profits for the month of March to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and the Community Resource Center.

Shop With ...

Project 615

the Nashville, Tenn. Store

Jessi Zazu Inc.

Other Ways to Help

Listen to the Adobe & Teardrops Podcast

During the month of March, the Adobe & Teardrops podcast will donate all Patreon subscriptions, Ko-fi donations and earnings from SubmitHub to relief efforts in East Nashville.

"If you like the music I play, there is a 100-percent chance somebody involved -- from the singer to a musician to the tour manager to the PR person -- was impacted by the tornado in East Nashville," says Adobe & Teardrops' Rachel Cholst (who is also a contributor to The Boot). "Let's give back in exchange for all of the comfort and joy these artists bring to us."

Work Out With Cycle Haus Nashville

The East Nashville-based Cycle Haus Nashville and SweatNet Nashville are hosting a donation-based indoor ride on Friday (March 6). A number of other partners will be on hand, and donations are also being accepted virtually. Check Instagram for more details.