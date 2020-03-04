Kacey Musgraves’ Online Clothing Sale to Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts

Kacey Musgraves has now pledged the proceeds of her Stage to Closet sale to relief efforts for the tornado that swept through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early on Tuesday (March 3), Rolling Stone reports. Before the tornado struck, the singer had planned to donate to urban forest preservation in the state.

But in the wake of the devastating storms, which have claimed upwards of 20 lives in the state, Musgraves pledged to help her community. "Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren't so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst-hit spots a matter of months ago," she wrote on Twitter. "Nashville is so tight-knight. I'm gonna help in any way I can."

In an Instagram story, she shared a GoFundMe fundraiser for High Tea Garden, one of the businesses demolished by the storms. She also explained that while forest preservation is a cause that means a lot to her, the "tornado relief efforts need help first."

Founded in 2019 by Little Big Town bandmate Karen Fairchild and family employee Kristy Mondelli, Stage to Closet is an Instagram account dedicated to selling consignable pieces from celebrities' closets while helping out causes close to the artists' hearts. Musgraves has been participating in the project since September of 2019, with stage and wardrobe items drawing in a particularly large crowd of fans eager to purchase items.

A sale goes live when the account uploads an image of an item alongside its size and price; shoppers can send the account a DM with a photo of the desired item, and the first person in the (virtual) line gets dibs.

Musgraves is one of a number of artists who are helping raise funds to benefit those affected by the tornado. For example, Cole Swindell announced that he'd be donating proceeds from merchandise sales at his upcoming Toledo, Ohio show, while Mitchell Tenpenny is helming a concert to raise funds in support of tornado relief efforts. For more ways to get involved, go here.