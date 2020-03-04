Mitchell Tenpenny + More Plan Nashville Tornado Relief Concert

Mitchell Tenpenny will host two concerts to benefit those affected by the devastating tornado that ripped through Nashville and Middle Tennessee in the small hours of Tuesday morning (March 4). One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Hands on Nashville, a community organization that works to meet the cities needs through volunteerism.

Set to take place on Monday, March 9 at 7PM and 10PM at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, the shows will feature live performances from Tenpenny along with Jessie James Decker, Hardy, Adam Doleac and more surprise guests.

In addition to the performances, the events will include a charity raffle of autographed guitars and memorabilia. The concerts are taking place in collaboration with country radio station Nash FM 103.3 and the Ty Bentli Show.

The tornado touched down in Nashville just after 1AM on Tuesday, causing its worst damages in the Germantown and East Nashville neighborhoods of the city. Among the destroyed buildings is beloved music hotspot the Basement East, and more than 40 additional buildings have collapsed, according to the Tennesseean. Still other structures have sustained everything from major to minor damage.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has since reported over 20 deaths as a result of the storm, two of which took place in East Nashville. The vast majority of fatalities occurred in Putnam County, with the death toll climbing to 18 on Tuesday night, CNN reports. Wilson and Benton counties also reported fatalities during the storm.

Though the benefit show is sold out, there are still plenty of ways for anyone who wishes to assist those affect by the tornado to get involved. Go here for a list of tornado relief efforts in Nashville and a variety of ways to contribute throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee.