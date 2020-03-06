Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and more are coming together to raise money for Nashville tornado relief efforts. They and more country and Americana all-stars will play a benefit concert at the city's Marathon Music Works on Monday night (March 6).

Dubbed To Nashville, With Love, the Monday night show will also feature Margo Price, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Katie Pruitt, Kendell Marvel, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sadler Vaden, Yola, Sheryl Crow, Dan Auerbach and Soccer Mommy. The show will begin at 7:30PM and will be broadcast live by local radio station Lighting 100 (100.1 FM).

"[My wife and fellow musician] Amanda [Shires] and I are proud to call Nashville our home, and we’re proud of the Nashville community’s ability to come together in a time of crisis," says Isbell in a press release. "We’re lucky that our home and our loved ones are safe, but we know that isn’t the case for many Nashvillians. I’m happy to do what I can to help the city recover."

All money raised through ticket sales for and donations at the show will benefit the To Nashville, With Love Fund, which, according to a press release, was created by music industry professionals in the wake of Tuesday morning's (March 3) tornado. All funds will go to disaster relief efforts and mental health organizations.

Tickets for To Nashville, With Love are on sale now and priced at $75. To purchase tickets, make a donation or get more information, visit ToNashvilleWithLove.org.

Twenty-five people died and more than 100 were injured in Tuesday morning's tornado, which swept through North Nashville, Germantown and East Nashville before moving east to Donelson, Mt. Juliet and Cookeville. Davidson County, Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County were all affected.

"We have seen the resilience of Nashville before but nothing like the display of humanity being put forth currently," reflects Mike Grimes, co-owner of the beloved club the Basement East, which was destroyed when the tornado moved through the 5 Points neighborhood in East Nashville, and a featured speaker at To Nashville, With Love. "That sweat equity combined with our incredible friends’ generous offers of their gift of music will galvanize our city, making it stronger than ever before."

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers. Click here for more information on how you can help.