Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Martina McBride has mobilized her Team Music Is Love charity to help support both victims of the March 3 tornadoes in Nashville and Middle Tennessee and those in the same area who are being affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On March 9, McBride partnered with OneGenAway to pack and deliver 3,000 meals to tornado victims; now, she's launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the purchase and distribution of both meals to children who are being kept home from school and do not have consistent access to food and groceries to those in the music and tourism industries who are facing time out of work due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. Fans who would like to help can visit the GoFundMe to donate. -- AS

The Country Music Association has committed $100,000 to organizations assisting with tornado relief efforts in Nashville. Per a press release, the donation comes on behalf of the organization's members and will benefit seven different nonprofit organizations in Middle Tennessee. "All of us at CMA hurt for our friends and neighbors, and our hearts are with those who are suffering," CMA Board Chairman Kurt Johnson (also senior vice president of programming for Townsquare Media, the company that owns The Boot) says in a statement. "We always want to be there to help in times of need.” -- AM

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

The Old Settler's Music Festival has officially been postponed for 2020. Organizers announced the postponement of the event, originally set for April 16-19 in Tilmon, Texas, in a press release on Monday (March 16), following an order from local officials banning all gatherings over 500 people in light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The festival, which was set to feature Tanya Tucker, American Aquarium and others, will be rescheduled for later this year, with a new date set to come soon. Refunds for tickets will not be issued, but all tickets already purchased for the festival will be honored at the rescheduled festival. -- AM

Courtesy of PFA

Lauded singer-songwriter Dave Barns will release a new album on April 3. Titled Dreaming in Electric Blue, the 7-track project will be Barnes' 10th as an artist. "This album is my first album that I’ve produced and written everything by myself, which I’m really excited about!" Barnes says in a press release. "I also think it’s a great snapshot of the variety of the kinds of music I like to make -- a little of bit of a lot of things." -- AS

The Red Dirt Relief Fund has announced plans to provide grants to musicians in need amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to Radio Texas Live, the Oklahoma-based organization will provide emergency grants of $250, totaling up to a maximum of $50,000, to individuals involved with the state's music industry who have been affected by tour and festival cancellations. Eligible musicians can apply via the Red Dirt Relief Fund's online application. -- AM