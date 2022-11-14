Born Nov. 14, 1957, accomplished singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters has proven herself as one of the genre's most gifted lyricists. Although she began honing her musical talents at a young age, her career quickly skyrocketed after she moved from her childhood home of Boulder, Colo., to Nashville in 1988.

Through the early to mid-1990s, Peters penned some of country music's most captivating, raw and powerful hits for artists like Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Patty Loveless. An immensely talented vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, she released her debut solo record, The Secret of Life, in 1996 and has since released thirteen more to widespread critical acclaim.

Her incredible talents as a songwriter earned her membership into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, which she was inducted into in 2014. In 2021, she was presented with the Poet's Award by the Academy of Country Music, which is "presented to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs' impact on the culture of Country Music."

Peters' creative impact spans far outside of just the country music genre. She's also co-written many of Bryan Adams' most notable tracks and penned cuts for Etta James, Bonnie Raitt and The Neville Brothers, among others.

In Aug. 2022, Peters announced that she would permanently step away from touring after wrapping up her final concert dates scheduled through June 2023. Although you won't be able to catch her in a live setting, Peters has been vocal about her plans to continue creating great music for many years to come.

In celebration of her incredible career, let's look at 10 Gretchen Peters songs that changed country music for the better.