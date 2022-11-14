10 Incredible Country Songs Written by Gretchen Peters
Born Nov. 14, 1957, accomplished singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters has proven herself as one of the genre's most gifted lyricists. Although she began honing her musical talents at a young age, her career quickly skyrocketed after she moved from her childhood home of Boulder, Colo., to Nashville in 1988.
Through the early to mid-1990s, Peters penned some of country music's most captivating, raw and powerful hits for artists like Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Patty Loveless. An immensely talented vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, she released her debut solo record, The Secret of Life, in 1996 and has since released thirteen more to widespread critical acclaim.
Her incredible talents as a songwriter earned her membership into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, which she was inducted into in 2014. In 2021, she was presented with the Poet's Award by the Academy of Country Music, which is "presented to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs' impact on the culture of Country Music."
Peters' creative impact spans far outside of just the country music genre. She's also co-written many of Bryan Adams' most notable tracks and penned cuts for Etta James, Bonnie Raitt and The Neville Brothers, among others.
In Aug. 2022, Peters announced that she would permanently step away from touring after wrapping up her final concert dates scheduled through June 2023. Although you won't be able to catch her in a live setting, Peters has been vocal about her plans to continue creating great music for many years to come.
In celebration of her incredible career, let's look at 10 Gretchen Peters songs that changed country music for the better.
"Independence Day"Recorded by Martina McBride
In 1994, Martina McBride released the gut-punching "Independence Day" as the third single from her hit record, The Way That I Am. The powerful track tells of a daughter reflecting on the domestic abuse her mother suffered, which culminates into a dramatic and impactful end.
Peters initially offered the tune to Reba McEntire, but she passed on the song, allowing McBride to record her now trademark hit.
In 1995, Peters won the CMA Awards' Song of the Year trophy for penning "Independence Day," making her the second woman in history to win in that category.
"You Don't Even Know Who I Am"Recorded by Patty Loveless
The incomparable Patty Loveless recorded Peters' stunning ballad "You Don't Even Know Who I Am" for her successful 1994 record When Fallen Angels Fly. The song painfully reflects on a failing marriage soured by emotional distance.
The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 1996 ACM Awards and Best Country Song at the 38th annual Grammy Awards.
"The Chill of an Early Fall"Recorded by George Strait
Co-written by Peters and Green Daniel, "The Chill of an Early Fall" served as the third single and title track of George Strait's eleventh studio album.
The story-song finds Strait tormented by the "what ifs" of his lover's past. He's haunted by his suspicions, which only grow stronger when a certain man walks into the picture.
In late 1991, the track made it all the way to No. 3 on the country charts, continuing Strait's domination of the genre that began nearly a decade earlier.
"The Secret of Life"Recorded by Faith Hill
In 1996, Peters released her debut studio album, showcasing her immense talent as a songwriter and solo artist. Two years later, Faith Hill cut her own version of that record's title track for her third record, Faith.
Hill sent the track to country radio as her final single from Faith in 1999 and quickly found success. Not only did the track climb to No. 4 on the country charts, but the song's widely relatable, reflective narrative helped "The Secret of Life" climb into the top 50 of Billboard's all-genre Hot 100.
"On a Bus to St. Cloud"Recorded by Trisha Yearwood
Released in 1995 as a single from Yearwood's fourth album, Thinkin' About You, "On a Bus to St. Cloud" is a haunting, expertly written track that mournfully yearns for someone who has slipped far out of reach.
Although the track only made it to No. 59 on Billboard's country chart, the song arguably stands as one of Yearwood's most underrated singles and one of Peter's biggest lyrical triumphs.
"Nobody's Girl"Recorded by Michelle Wright
Canadian country hitmaker Michelle Wright chose the Peters-penned "Nobody's Girl" as the lead single for her 1996 record, For Me It's You.
The defiant, powerful cut became a No. 1 hit in her home country and climbed into the top 50 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
"Let That Pony Run"Recorded by Pam Tillis
Pam Tillis' 1992 record Homeward Looking Angel is one of the most celebrated and impactful records of the decade. Peters' "Let That Pony Run" hit country radio in early 1993 as the album's second single, which immediately connected with listeners.
Country fans were captivated by the song, which tells the story of a character named Mary who tries to make a fresh start after divorcing from her cheating husband. Peters' incredible lyricism and Tillis' powerful vocal performance created an instant hit, which skyrocketed to No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
"Souvenirs"Recorded by Suzy Bogguss
In 1993, Suzy Bogguss wowed critics and fans with the release of her fifth studio record, Something Up My Sleeve. Chosen as the album's final promotional single, "Souvenirs" uses Americana imagery to tell the story of a woman searching for a fresh start, stopping at a myriad of roadside attractions while mending a freshly-broken heart.
"If Heaven"Recorded by Andy Griggs
In 2004, Andy Griggs and Peters herself individually recorded "If Heaven" for their own studio albums. Although both versions are stellar in their own right, Griggs' take on the song found the most commercial success.
Selected as the second single from Griggs' album This I Gotta See, the poignant ballad's moving examination of what heaven might be like drove the track to No. 5 on Billboard's country chart.
"Dance with the One That Brought You"Recorded by Shania Twain
The release of Shania Twain's self-titled debut album in 1993 helped plot a course toward superstardom for the country hopeful.
"Dance with the One That Brought You," written by Peters and Sam Hogin, served as the second single from Twain's first full-length and helped build plenty of career buzz.
Fun fact: the sweet, feel-good tune's music video was directed by accomplished actor Sean Penn.