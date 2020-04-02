The 1990s were a glorious time for country music: The hair was big, the sound was iconic, and artists such as Faith Hill and George Strait were tearing up the airwaves.

Because the decade brought a unique and new pop-country sound to Nashville, some may consider the ‘90s to be the time of traditional country’s last gasp ... but there’s so much more to the music of this decade than meets the eye.

Flip through the photo gallery below to see The Boot's picks for the biggest country artists of the 1990s.

Determining a ranking of these artists is a game of inches in some cases, so there are no doubt fans out there who disagree with a few of these picks. Share your choices for the '90s top artists in the comments section below!