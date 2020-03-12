Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Brett Young's Wednesday night (March 11) concert in Oslo, Norway, was canceled at the last minute due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, the country star explains that the Norwegian government called off the show -- part of a brief, March 11-15 overseas run for the singer -- in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. "We're trying to keep everybody healthy and safe, and it wasn't our decision," Young says in a video message, adding that he hopes to return to play Oslo "sooner than later."

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers' two concerts at the Anthem in Washington, DC, on March 15 and 16, have been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The DC mayor has recommended that gatherings of 1,000-plus people be suspended until the end of March, per a statement from the Anthem's owners, causing the postponement. Information on refunds is forthcoming, and, for now, the rest of Simpson and Childers' tour is set to continue as planned.

Mike and the Moonpies have postponed their European tour dates, scheduled for March and April, due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The band announced the postponements, which affects dates in London, England (March 25), Stockholm, Sweden (March 28), Amsterdam, the Netherlands (April 9), and more, on Wednesday morning (March 11). However, Mike and the Moonpies, per a press release, are working to reschedule their European shows for October and November. Visit TheMoonpies.com for more information.

Cam has announced three April concerts -- in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Calif., and New York City -- that will find the singer-songwriter giving fans a sneak peek at her next album, which a press release reports is due out "later this year" on RCA Records. Cam's shows are scheduled for April 1 (Palo Alto), April 8 (LA) and April 16 (NYC), and tickets are on sale now. Get more information at CamCountry.com.

Allie Colleen, Dylan Jakobsen, Tae Dye and more will play a benefit concert for Nashville tornado relief efforts on Thursday night (March 12). Set for 6PM at Dawghouse Saloon on Demonbreun Street in Nashville, the event will benefit Gideon's Army and Friends of MACC. The cover charge for the night is a suggested $10 donation. Find more information on Facebook.

Walker Hayes has announced his 2020 Triple Play Tour, featuring labelmates Teddy Robb and Brandon Ratcliff. The trek will begin on April 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and run through mid-May, with stops planned in Mt. Laurel, N.J.; Kansas City, Mo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and elsewhere. A tweet from Hayes offers more information.