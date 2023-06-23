Brett Young's next album includes a song title that Tim McGraw fans — and frankly, all country music fans — will recognize.

The "Dance With You" singer will close his eight-song project with a cover of McGraw's "Don't Take the Girl." The song was a big hit in 1994, and Young says it's one of the song's that inspired his career in country music. He would have been about 13 years old at the time, which life-wise puts him right between ages described in the first and second verse.

Young's fourth studio album Across the Sheets will drop on Aug. 4.

It also includes a re-recording of "You Ain't Here to Kiss Me," a fan-favorite from his self-titled debut.

In announcing the album, he shared another new song called "Back to Jesus."

Across the Sheets is the follow-up to Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, his 2021 album that included hits in "Lady" and "You Didn't." Some of the new songs have been included in recent set lists. His new Dance With You Tour is set to begin in September.

Brett Young, Across the Sheets Track List:

1. "Dance With You" (Brett Young, Jordan Minton, Jimmy Robbins)

2. "Let Go Too Soon" (Young, Chris LaCorte, Jon Nite)

3. "Back to Jesus" (Young, Justin Ebach, Nite)

4. "Uncomfortable" (Young, Ryan Marrone, Nite)

5. "Love Goes On" (Young, Sam Ellis, Julia Michaels)

6. "I Did This to Me" (Young, Ross Copperman, Gabe Simon)

7. "You Ain't Here to Kiss Me" (Young, Matt Alderman, Tiffany Gross)

8. "Don't Take the Girl" (Larry Johnson, Craig Martin)

