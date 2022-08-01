Brett Young's talents as a romantic songwriter are well documented in hits like "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know," and his talents for a well-worded message of love aren't just limited to his music.

On Monday (Aug. 1), the singer celebrated his wife Taylor Mills' birthday on social media with a sweet tribute to "the best mom, wife, partner and friend that I could ever dream of," alongside a snapshot of the two of them together.

"You age like a fine wine, baby!" Young goes on to say. "Not sure how it's possible but you get more beautiful every day...inside and out. I love you more than you'll ever know."

"Now let's spend the day celebrating you and how much better you make the world for the people that know and love you! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PRETTY GIRL!!!"

Of course, Young makes his wife feel special year-round, not just on her birthday. In June, he pulled her onstage in Florida during a performance of "In Case You Didn't Know," and the pair shared a brief slow dance as he serenaded her in front of the crowd.

Young and Mills were a couple before the superstar moved to Nashville to pursue music, and they called it quits for a while, but she was the subject of many of the songs on his self-titled debut album. Ultimately, they reconnected, and got married in late 2018. They have since welcomed two daughters: Two-year-old Presley and one-year-old Rowan, who just celebrated her first birthday in late July.

See Country Music's Best Love Stories: