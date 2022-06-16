Brett Young knows how to write a love song, and 2017's "In Case You Didn't Know" is one of his most romantic to date. And his performance of the No. 1 tune at the recent Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla., was made even sweeter when he pulled his wife, Taylor, onstage with him.

In a video shared by a fan at the show, Young is singing "In Case You Didn't Know" when he spots Taylor at the side of the stage and invites her to join him. He walks over to her and takes her hand while singing the song's chorus. As the two walk back towards center stage, Young gives his wife a hug and a kiss, and they share a short slow dance while he sings the verse.

"Saw a model standing side stage - decided to shoot my shot," Young captions the video, along with a heart eyes emoji.

Fan videos also revealed that Young surprised the Gulf Coast Jam crowd with Lady A's Charles Kelley. The two performed the Young's "Here Tonight," which was co-penned by Kelley and Young, along with Ben Caver and Justin Ebach.

Young and Taylor were married in Palm Desert, California on November 3, 2018. They share two daughters, Presley, 2, and Rowan, 10 months.

After a busy CMA Fest and performance at the Bluebird, Young will get back on the road for his summer tour dates on Thursday (June 16) in Dubuque, Iowa. Other upcoming dates include Camdenton, Mo. (June 17) and Mankato, Minn. (June 18).

