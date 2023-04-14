Brett Young is back with his anticipated new single, “Dance With You.”

The track boasts a romantic storyline, easy-to-listen-to, hook-y melody and the California native's signature vocal delivery. As a matter of fact, the song, which Young co-wrote with Jimmy Robbins and Jordan Minton, has every potential to be the country wedding song of 2023, and maybe even Young’s next chart-topper.

“Pick out a song, I can hold you to / Go on, let down your hair / Baby, kick off your shoes / They say, "Life's a dance" / And if that’s the truth / I only wanna dance with you,” Young sings in the tender ballad over refreshing drumbeats and guitarwork, as he reminds listeners of the beauty of being in love.

“I always imagined that my first dance at my wedding would be with the only person I would slow dance with for the rest of my life. It was true for me. Call me a hopeless romantic, but I love stories about dreams coming true,” Young writes on Instagram before giving his wife, Taylor Mills, a shoutout.

“Dance With Me” is Young’s first new release since his 2021 collection, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days. The eighth-track set featured the singles “You Didn’t,” “Not Yet����� and the No. 1 hit, “Lady.” His most recent full-length record was 2018's Ticket to L.A..

On the tour front, Young's currently out on his headlining 5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1 trek with Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke. The multi-city run will conclude in Los Angeles on May 20.