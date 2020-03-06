Old Dominion Cancel C2C Appearance as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

Old Dominion have announced plans to cancel a group of overseas performances as part of the upcoming C2C: Country to Country Music Festival. The band is withdrawing from the festival due to heightened fears surrounding COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

"We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority," Old Dominion write on Twitter.

"We are forever grateful for every opportunity to witness just how far our music is reaching, and we will be back across the world as soon as we can," they add. "Much love and thank you for your support."

After Old Dominion dropped out of the festival lineup, C2C announced on Twitter that U.K. country group the Shires will fill in for the band's slot. The Shires will become the first-ever U.K. act to take the festival's main stage, performing alongside headlining acts Darius Rucker, Luke Combs and Eric Church.

The C2C Festival is scheduled to take place March 13-15 in venues across Germany, the Netherlands, England, Ireland and Scotland.

C2C is one of several upcoming events and festivals to be affected by the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been over 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Each of the countries involved in C2C have had confirmed cases, ranging from two in Ireland to 262 in Germany (as of March 5.)

In the United States, as of March 5, there have been over 200 confirmed cases of the virus, and 14 people have died. On March 5, Tennessee announced its first case, a 44-year-old man in Williamson County.