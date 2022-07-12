Although Old Dominion first rose to fame in 2014 with the release of their self-titled EP, the band's members had already established their own individual careers in the music scene before finding success as a band. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and keyboardist/guitarist Trevor Rosen have all co-written songs recorded by major country stars like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Josh Turner and many more. Bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers were also well known in the Nashville scene for their musical talents, but a different kind of magic emerged when these five friends began combining their skills.

Produced by Shane McAnally, the band's first EP and its singles "Shut Me Up" and "Break Up with Him" made waves in the industry and led them to ink a major label deal in 2015. Since then, the band has released four albums, earned a string of No. 1 hits, and won multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Awards.

It's been a hard-earned rise to fame for the band, but they've made it clear that they have no intentions of slowing down any time soon. In 2021, they released their fourth album Time, Tequila & Therapy and have stayed busy out on the road, most recently acting as support for Kenny Chesney's Here & Now 2022 stadium tour.

Although we're sure to get many more great hits from Old Dominion in the years to come, let's take a look back at 10 of their best tracks, so far.