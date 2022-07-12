Top 10 Old Dominion Songs
Although Old Dominion first rose to fame in 2014 with the release of their self-titled EP, the band's members had already established their own individual careers in the music scene before finding success as a band. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and keyboardist/guitarist Trevor Rosen have all co-written songs recorded by major country stars like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Josh Turner and many more. Bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers were also well known in the Nashville scene for their musical talents, but a different kind of magic emerged when these five friends began combining their skills.
Produced by Shane McAnally, the band's first EP and its singles "Shut Me Up" and "Break Up with Him" made waves in the industry and led them to ink a major label deal in 2015. Since then, the band has released four albums, earned a string of No. 1 hits, and won multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Awards.
It's been a hard-earned rise to fame for the band, but they've made it clear that they have no intentions of slowing down any time soon. In 2021, they released their fourth album Time, Tequila & Therapy and have stayed busy out on the road, most recently acting as support for Kenny Chesney's Here & Now 2022 stadium tour.
Although we're sure to get many more great hits from Old Dominion in the years to come, let's take a look back at 10 of their best tracks, so far.
- 10
"I Was on a Boat That Day"From: 'Time, Tequila & Therapy' (2021)
The lead single from Old Dominion's fourth studio record, 2021's Time, Tequila & Therapy, finds the band echoing the sentiment found on Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her." Sometimes the best way to handle a bad day is by tuning out and hitting the water, and this catchy tune serves as an anthem for anyone trying to float away from their problems.
- 9
"Make It Sweet"From: 'Old Dominion' (2019)
Old Dominion teamed up with famed songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne to pen "Make It Sweet," the lead single from the band's 2018 self-titled album. The track's uplifting, breezy feel lifted it all the way to the No. 1 spot on country radio in both the U.S. and Canada.
- 8
"Song for Another Time"From: 'Meat and Candy' (2015)
Inspired by a play on words that had stuck in Matt Ramsey's mind, "Song for Another Time" cleverly examines a relationship that's only meant to sparkle for a short while. Produced by Shane McAnally, the track became another No. 1 hit for Old Dominion in 2016.
- 7
"One Man Band"From: 'Old Dominion' (2019)
This sweet, romantic tune serves as one of the band's most straight-forward love songs. Co-written with Josh Osborne, "One Man Band" became another massive hit for Old Dominion in 2019, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and peaking at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
- 6
"Written in the Sand"From: 'Happy Endings' (2017)
This cleverly crafted tune finds the band trying to define if their love affair is meant to last or just a fleeting spark. Released in 2017 as the second single from their Happy Endings album, "Written in the Sand" topped the country charts in both the U.S. and Canada.
- 5
"Snapback"From: 'Meat and Candy' (2015)
Although "Snapback" is one of the band's earliest hits, it's also one of their most commercially successful to date. The second single from their 2015 LP Meat and Candy has been certified Platinum and became a cross-genre hit, charting in the top 50 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
- 4
"Hotel Key"From: 'Happy Endings' (2017)
This playful, sexy single about a short-lived, romantic fling gives a perspective rarely voiced in country songs. Penned by Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen with Josh Osborne, "Hotel Key" acts as a fond look back at a fun moment that might have passed by quickly, but left a lasting memory.
- 3
"Shut Me Up"From: 'Old Dominion (EP)' (2014)
The first single from Old Dominion's 2014 self-titled EP may not have found the same success on the country charts as other tracks on this list, but its release marked a pivotal moment in the band's career trajectory. This fiesty track, which Ramsey and Tursi wrote with the late Andrew Dorff, showed off the band's confident trademark sound and helped land them a major label deal with RCA.
- 2
"Break Up with Him"From: 'Meat and Candy' (2015)
Sometimes you can't let another moment go by without telling the object of your affections how you feel — even if they are already involved with someone else. That is the center theme of Old Dominion's 2015 hit "Break Up with Him," which finds Ramsey asking for his love to say goodbye to their significant other and explore what's between them. The track spotlights Old Dominion's bold, sleek sound, which quickly captured country listeners' attention. "Break Up with Him" was certified double-platinum in 2020 and hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.
- 1
"No Such Thing as a Broken Heart"From: 'Happy Endings' (2017)
It's hard to make a song that's inspirational and uplifting without teetering on the edge of being cheesy. Old Dominion's 2017 single "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" managed to do just that, supplying a song tailor-made for anyone going through a trying time. The track became another No. 1 hit for the band and still regularly evokes joyful sing-alongs during their live shows.