Old Dominion are rescheduling at least three shows on their current No Bad Vibes Tour after frontman Matthew Ramsey was involved in an ATV accident.

The singer shared the news with fans on Twitter on Tuesday (March 28), explaining that the incident left his pelvis "fractured in at least three places" and will require him to stay home and rest for the time being.

"The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while," the social media statement from Ramsey reads.

So far, the shows that are being postponed were set to take place on Friday (March 31), Saturday (April 1) and Sunday (April 2), all in Key West, Fla. Those shows have already been rescheduled for March 22, 23 and 24 of 2024.

"I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much!" Ramsey continues. "We will make it up to you! I promise we'll keep you updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes!"

The band's update also states that anyone who holds a ticket for this weekend's Florida shows will automatically be granted admission to the rescheduled dates. Any fans who are unable to make it to the 2024 show days can collect a refund at their point of purchase for the next 30 days.

The statement also encouraged fans to check back to see if any more upcoming No Bad Vibes Tour dates will be affected by Ramsey's injury. The next scheduled stop on the tour is Apr. 13 in Reading, Pa. For a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit the band's website.