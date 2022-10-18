Old Dominion Hope to Bring the Happiness With Their 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour

Old Dominion are hoping to bring a little light to their fans with their just-announced 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour, which takes its name from their latest single, "No Hard Feelings." The string of dates kicks off Jan. 19 in Evansville, Ind., and extends through June.

"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," frontman Matthew Ramsey explains in a press release. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever's weighing them down at that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."

It's a fitting message to go along with "No Hard Feelings," which is a breakup song that sends off an ex with nothing but well-wishes, good intentions and positivity for the future.

The band announced their tour on Monday night (Oct. 17) during a show at Loser's Bar and Grill in Nashville, and it's no coincidence that that set is where the chose to share the news: Their appearance was part of the Whiskey Jam stage, where they got their start in the city's live country music community, and a number of Whiskey Jam mainstay artists are accompanying them on their No Bad Vibes Tour.

Kassi Ashton, Frank Ray and Greylan James are on the bill for the U.S. leg of the tour, and when Old Dominion heads up to Canada, they'll bring Ray and Shawn Austin to open the show for those dates.

Tickets for the No Bad Vibes Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 28, but fans hoping to snag their tickets early can sign up for a pre-sale code by subscribing to Old Dominion's newsletter. Also, American Express cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale that begins Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Old Dominion's 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour Dates:

Jan. 19 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Jan. 20 -- Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center

Jan. 21 -- Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Jan. 27 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Center

Jan. 28 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 30 -- London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

Feb. 9 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Feb. 10 -- Rockford, Ill.@ BMO Harris Bank Center

Feb. 11 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Feb. 16 -- Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena

Feb. 17 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Feb. 18 -- Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena

Feb. 23 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

Feb. 24 -- Boise, Ida. @ ExtraMile Arena

Feb. 25 -- Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Feb. 28 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

March 2 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 3 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

March 9 -- Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre

March 10 -- Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

March 11 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

March 31 -- Key West, Fla. @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Apr. 1 -- Key West, Fla. @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Apr. 13 -- Reading, Penn. @ Santander Arena

Apr. 14 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Apr. 15 -- Bangor, Me. @ Cross Insurance Center

May 4 -- Savannah, Ga. @ EnMarket Arena

May 5 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

May 27 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 30 -- Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s