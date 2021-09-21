David Allan Coe Discharged From Hospital After Battling COVID-19

David Allan Coe has reportedly been discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19, but he continues to deal with the aftereffects of the illness.

Saving Country Music reports that the 82-year-old outlaw country singer is out of the hospital and resting at home, but he remains on supplemental oxygen as he tries to regain enough strength to resume his live performances.

Saving Country Music reported in late August that Coe was in the hospital and receiving oxygen and high doses of vitamins. He also had an intravenous feeding tube, but he was not intubated.

The news of his illness came two weeks after news broke on Coe's Facebook page that he would postpone shows slated for Aug. 20-21, citing COVID-19 concerns. Another post on Aug. 20 confirmed that Coe and his wife had both tested positive, along with other family members.

Coe's wife, Kimberly, turned to Facebook on Sept. 1 to update his condition, writing, "David is still in the hospital and is in stable condition while continuing to be treated for COVID-19. His oxygen levels are improving along with this hemodynamics, and he is continuously being monitored by hospital staff."

His page provided another update on Sept. 7, one day after the singer turned 82.

"David's oxygen levels and vital statistics continue to prove every day! Kimberly is by his side helping the hospital staff with his recovery," that post reads. "David and Kim are truly blessed and thank everyone for the continued prayers and birthday wishes."

Coe rose to fame as part of the outlaw country music that also helped launch Wille Nelson, Waylon Jennings and more into superstardom. He landed a string of hits in the 1970s and '80s that included "You Never Even Called Me by My Name," "The Ride," "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile" and "She Used to Love Me a Lot."

He's also written hits for other artists, most notably Tanya Tucker's "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" and Johnny Paycheck's career hit, "Take This Job and Shove It." Both of those songs reached No. 1 on Billboard's US Hot Country Songs chart.

The country icon had continued to tour regularly up until just before he tested positive for COVID-19.