Can’t See Your Favorite Artist on Tour Because of Coronavirus? Watch These Virtual Shows

In mid-March, the rapidly increasing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus brought country music's booming live show industry to a halt. Shows, festivals and even full tours have been put on hold. Nashville's Lower Broadway, home to many honky-tonks and celebrity-owned bars, has been temporary shut down, and major events (even the 2020 ACM Awards) have been postponed.

Of course, it wasn't long before country artists -- many of whom depend on their tours and live shows for a sizable portion of their income -- got creative. Some, such as Chase Rice, used their downtime to work on writing songs: In his case, the result was a song directed at the virus itself. Others looked for ways to help: For example, Martina McBride mobilized her Team Music Is Love charity to help not only those impacted by coronavirus-related school closures, but also those hit hard by the tornado that hit Middle Tennessee in early March.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley provided financial assistance to his Whiskey Row employees after the venue's temporary shutdown took effect, and the Grand Ole Opry is keeping the music playing, albeit without a live audience. Other stars, such as Keith Urban, turned to digital solutions: The superstar staged a mini-concert on Instagram and encouraged fans to sing along from home.

In fact, the concept of virtual and livestream performances has quickly emerged as a solution for a number of performers. In recent days, a slew of artists have made plans to spend some time with their fans -- just via a computer screen.

Read on for a list of all the artists you can see over livestream concert while you're self-quarantining. The Boot will keep this list updated with new performances as they're announced.

Ongoing, 9:30PM ET: Whiskey Jam's Risky Jam

The curators of Whiskey Jam, a series of bi-weekly free shows in Nashville, have announced Risky Jam (get it?), "an hour of friends, whiskey, music and fun. Nothing formal, just something NORMAL." Keep an eye on Whiskey Jam's Instagram page for each night's lineup and how to tune in.

March 17, 3:30PM ET and 8:30PM ET: Ron Pope's Acoustic Living Room Sets

Ron Pope is currently taking requests for his virtual shows that kick off in his living room at 3:30 PM ET on March 17. A second set will take place later in the day at 7:30 PM ET, and both will be broadcast on Facebook and Instagram Live. In a teaser for his show, Pope jokes that his toddler -- a "howling baby," who's sitting at a kitchen table wearing a bib that reads "#hangry" in the clip -- might even make an appearance during his set.

March 17-March 22, 8PM ET: BJ Barham's Livestream Concert Series

American Aquarium are among the acts adapting their live show to an online format, and what's more, their upcoming livestream shows will have a distinct structure. On Instagram, frontman BJ Barham explains that the quarantine has given him time to revisit some of the band's older material.

"Falling back in love with songs I haven't played in years got me to thinking ... maybe other folks might want to hear these songs/stories as well?" he writes. "That said, I've decided to spend 45 minutes (30 minute show / 15 minute encore) each night for the rest of the week live-streaming shows from my living room."

Each show will focus on a different album from a different era of American Aquarium's career, beginning with their 2008 album Dances for the Lonely on the first show night, March 17. Tickets for the shows cost $15, and can be purchased on StageIt.

March 17, 9PM ET: The Young Fables' Facebook Live Show

Country duo the Young Fables will go live on Facebook on March 17 at 9PM ET. On their Instagram page, the band says that "[b]eing an independent musician during times like these can be very challenging but we are grateful for the support from people like YOU. Love all of you so much! Please, stay safe."

March 17, 9:30PM ET: Josh Abbott's Instagram Live Acoustic Show

Josh Abbott Band are another act planning to go live on Instagram for an acoustic set. The show takes place on March 17 at 8:30 PM CT, and in a post announcing plans for the show, the group doesn't mention any cover or cost to tune in.

"Sometimes it's just beer & tacos on a Tuesday night. Sometimes it's a live acoustic show in Insta. Old stuff, new stuff, couple cover too," they write.

March 18, 7PM ET: Dillon Carmichael's Whatcha Want Wednesday Instagram Live

Dillon Carmichael is taking requests for his Instagram Live performance, scheduled for 7PM ET on March 18. Drop a comment or a DM on his social media pages to ask for a song, and then tune in.

March 18, 8PM ET: Drake White: Live From Whitewood Hollow

Drake White is planning an acoustic show that he'll broadcast live over Facebook and Instagram. Called Drake White: Live From Whitewood Hollow, the show will take place on March 18 at 8PM ET, and White will accept donations for the show over Venmo. He shared the news over social media with a digital concert poster, offering fans multiple ways to watch.

Beginning March 18: Brandy Clark's Weekly Virtual Show

Brandy Clark recently released a brand-new album, Your Life Is a Record, but her tour plans have been affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, Clark is continuing to celebrate her new project with a weekly standing appointment with her fans on Instagram and Facebook Live. The singer will not only play songs, she'll also answer fan questions about the record. The shows begin on March 18 at 7PM ET.

March 19, 9PM ET: Kalie Shorr's The Social Distancing Tour, Part I

Kalie Shorr is among the artists who had to postpone a tour, and she's planning a series of online concerts, called the Social Distancing Tour. The first installment of the from-home trek kicks off on March 19 at 9PM ET, and fans can watch live here. Access to the show costs $5.99, with a portion of the proceeds going to tornado relief efforts and benefiting those affected by virus-related closures.

March 19, 20, 21 and 24, 8PM ET: Karen Waldrup's Cabin Fever Worldwide Video Series

Singer-songwriter Karen Waldrup is abating her cabin fever -- and fans' -- with a series of Facebook Live performances. Each night's show will take on some flavor, so to speak, from the town in which she was supposed to be performing: Dallas, Texas on March 19; Vidor, Texas, on March 20; Houston, Texas, on March 21; and Memphis, Tenn., on March 24. Fans can sign up as a supporter ($4.99) to get access to all four shows.

Beginning March 19: Shut In & Sing 2020: A Festival to Stay Connected

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Orchestrated by musician Natalia Zukerman, Shut In & Sing is an online festival jam-packed with Americana, country and alt-country artists. Performers include Amythyst Kiah, the Ballroom Thieves, Chely Wright, Dylan LeBlanc, Emily Scott Robison and a slew of others.

Beginning on March 19, Fans can tune in via StageIt to see the performances. The virtual lineup will extend through the weekend and beyond, with performances scheduled each weekend through April 5. The "festival" will operate on a "pay what you can" model, with the artists splitting the earnings from each night's show.

March 20, 7PM ET: Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Banjo House Lockdown

Join Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn on Facebook Live on March 20. They'll be coming live from their house to yours; after all, Fleck says, "Life without other people is fine, but life without banjos would be intolerable! So we’re gonna sing and play our banjos to keep everyone from going batty."

April 5, 3PM ET: The White Buffalo's Interactive Livestream Show

The White Buffalo -- a.k.a. singer-songwriter Jake Smith -- is among the artists who have had to postpone shows amid the virus outbreak, and he's planning an exclusive, interactive livestream show for April 5.

"Due to all these canceled concerts, gatherings and events we've decided to do something special," Smith writes on social media. "Since you cannot come to us we will come to you via your computers and world wide webs.."

Tickets for the show are $10. The White Buffalo will perform fan favorite songs as well as some new brand-new tunes from his upcoming album, On the Widow's Walk.

