The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, and concern over the spread of the virus is causing tour and festival postponements and cancellations, including in the country music world.

According to the WHO, more than 118,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,262 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Tuesday night (March 10).

“This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector,” says WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "So every sector and every individual must be involved in the fights."

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. The annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

Read on for a rundown of country music tours and festivals that have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus (and a few that are still happening as planned, for now). The Boot will keep this list updated should additional events be affected.