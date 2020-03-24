Monday afternoon (March 23), Ashley McBryde appeared on Facebook Live to interact with fans and play a few songs, including one unexpected cover: One of the highlights of the country star's lighthearted 25-minute-long set was her cover of rapper T-Pain's 2007 hit "Buy U a Drank."

With just her acoustic guitar and smooth vocals, McBryde turned the energetic track into a groovy, soft jam. Press play above to watch; she begins the song at about 11:45, but the entire performance is worth a watch.

Prior to starting "Buy You a Drank," McBryde explained that the song was one she used to perform to win over audiences before she hit it big. Leading into the track, she played a snippet of the Supremes' 1966 classic "Can't Hurry Love"

"I played in bars for 10 or 11 years, and there were times when playing country songs just wouldn't work," McBryde shared. "Sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone."

Although she's stuck at home, like most Americans self-quarantining due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, McBryde was in high spirits during her Facebook Live set. She started off the broadcast in a green dinosaur onesie and played two lighthearted parody songs, including country duo's Pinkard & Bowden's "I Lobster and Never Flounder."

Her Monday livestream was the second one that McBryde has done over the past week. During a March 19 set, she performed a cover of a Guy Clark classic along with "Styrofoam," a new track from her upcoming record, Never Will. McBryde's sophomore project, the album is due out on April 3; it was produced by Jay Joyce and features her recent single "One Night Standards," among other tracks.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 335,000 cases of the disease and 14,634 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 22. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15,291 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 201 deaths as of March 20.

Dozens of country artists have postponed or canceled tour dates due to the pandemic. Additionally, major festivals and events -- including Stagecoach and the 2020 ACM Awards -- have been pushed back to the fall.

