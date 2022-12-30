Sierra Ferrell has one of those timeless voices that could be at home in any era of Americana music from the past hundred-some years.

The 34-year-old talent released her debut album, Long Time Coming, in 2021. Like its title suggests, the record was a culmination of years of busking, lengthy touring stints and years spent honing her songwriting. Ferrell left her rural West Virginia home in her early 20s and traveled the country with fellow nomadic musicians until she finally ended up in Nashville.

It didn't take Ferrell long to get noticed in Music City. Her spellbinding voice and triumphant live shows earned her a record deal with Rounder Records, leading to the creation of Long Time Coming.

The eclectic LP mixes elements of jazz, folk, Americana, and calypso, creating a gripping backdrop for Ferrell's captivating vocals.

Since the release of Long Time Coming, Ferrell has released a handful of singles, plus alternate takes of her existing songs. Recently, she announced the dates for her spring 2023 headlining tour, which will kick off in St. Louis, Mo., this March and stop at venues across the U.S.

As we await more new music from this burgeoning singer-songwriter, let's take a look back at 10 of the best Sierra Ferrell songs so far: