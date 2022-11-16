Sierra Ferrell, Orville Peck + More to Perform at 2023 High Water Festival

Sierra Ferrell, Orville Peck and the Black Opry Revue are among the acts set to perform at the 2023 High Water Festival.

The two-day event will return to North Charleston, S.C.'s Riverfront Park on April 15-16, 2023. Now in its fifth year, High Water Festival features an eclectic lineup curated by Charleston natives Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels & Rope.

Along with headlining performances from Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco, festivalgoers can catch sets from Bleachers, Father John Misty, Big Boi, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, Wilder Woods, Bully, Ezra Furman, S.G. Goodman, Madi Diaz, Tre Burt, Kyshona and She Returns From War. Trent and Hearst will also take the stage to perform an array of cuts from Shovels & Rope's extensive songbook.

Attendees can also sample an array of fantastic food and drinks from the Charleston area or explore the festival's marketplace, featuring goods from local craft makers and artists.

Tickets for High Water Festival 2023 will go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 17) beginning at 12PM ET. You can find additional information on performers and ticketing options at the festival's official website.