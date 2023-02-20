Sierra Ferrell, Summer Dean + More Take Home Trophies at 2023 Ameripolitan Awards

Sierra Ferrell, Summer Dean + More Take Home Trophies at 2023 Ameripolitan Awards

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The 2023 Ameripolitan Music Awards made a triumphant return to Memphis on Sunday night (Feb. 19) after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Western swing bandleader Big Sandy was joined by singer-songwriter, actress and comedian Grey DeLisle to host the event at the Guest House at Graceland.

This year's ceremony included performances from The Hi Jivers, who won the award for top Rockabilly Group, as well as influential Western swing singer-songwriter Wayne Hancock and rising Texas talent Georgia Parker.

Among the night's big winners were Sierra Ferrell, who was named this year's Western Swing Female. Summer Dean took home the award for Honky Tonk Female, while the genre-bending Texas talent Scott H. Biram earned the top prize in the Outlaw Male category.

 

Read on to see a full list of the 2023 Ameripolitan Music Award winners.

2023 Ameripolitan Music Awards Winners

Honky Tonk Female

Hannah Juanita
Kathryn Legendre
Kristina Murray
Summer Dean -- WINNER

Honky Tonk Male

Dallas Burrow
Garrett T Capps
Jeremy Pinnell -- WINNER
Timbo

Honky Tonk Group

Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Croy & The Boys -- WINNER
The Shootouts
The Waymores

Outlaw Female

Brit Taylor
Emily Nenni
Kaitlin Butts
Rachel Brooke -- WINNER

Outlaw Male

Coleman Williams
Scott H Biram -- WINNER
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willi Carlisle

Outlaw Group

Dallas Moore Band
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs -- WINNER
The Rhyolite Sound
The Whitmore Sisters

Rockabilly Female

Amy Griffin
Jane Rose -- WINNER
Mozzy Dee
Saudia Young

Rockabilly Male

Eddie Clendening
Mitch Polzak
Nic Roulette -- WINNER
Sean K Preston

Rockabilly Group

The Hi-Jivers -- WINNER
Ichi-Bons
The Phantom Shakers
Televisionaries​

Western Swing Female

Brennen Leigh
Carolyn Sills
Melissa Carper
Sierra Ferrell -- WINNER

Western Swing Male

A Jay Wade
Kyle Eldridge
Sage Guyton
Wild Earp -- WINNER

Western Swing Group

The Southwest Biscuit Company
Sad Daddy
West Of Texas
Western Swing Authority
The Lucky Stars -- WINNER

Musician of the Year

Daniel Mason - Banjo
Katie Shore - Fiddle -- WINNER
Kullen Fox - Trumpet + Piano
Mike Bernal - Drums
T Jarrod Bonta - Piano

DJ of the Year

Celia Villagran - Texas Hellkitten Radio
Jimi Palacios - Country Du Monde -- WINNER
Kevin Martinez - COLONEL PACO CHAOS PACOBILLY HOUR
MARIVI YUBERO GARCIA - Marivipolitan
Del Villarreal Go Kat, GO! The Rock-A-Billy Show!

Venue of the Year

Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Mo.
Rattlesnake Saloon - Munich, Germany -- WINNER
Roosters Country - Mesa, Az.
The Southgate House Revival - Newport, Ky.
Sagebrush, Austin Texas

Festival of the Year

Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance - Taos, N.M. -- WINNER
Western Swing Out - Tehachapi, Calif.
Vintage Torque Fest - Dubuque, Iowa
Zoofest - Lincoln, Neb.

Master Award

Johnny Rodriguez -- WINNER

Founder of the Sound Award

The Adams Brothers -- WINNER

Keeper of the Key Award

Nick Curran -- WINNER

10 Most-Played Americana Albums of 2022

From new releases from Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers and Caamp, take a look at which albums were played the most on Americana radio stations in 2022.
Filed Under: ameripolitan music awards, Georgia Parker, Scott H Biram, Sierra Ferrell, summer dean, The Hi Jivers, Wayne Hancock
Categories: Alt-Country, Americana, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot