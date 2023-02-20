Sierra Ferrell, Summer Dean + More Take Home Trophies at 2023 Ameripolitan Awards
The 2023 Ameripolitan Music Awards made a triumphant return to Memphis on Sunday night (Feb. 19) after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Western swing bandleader Big Sandy was joined by singer-songwriter, actress and comedian Grey DeLisle to host the event at the Guest House at Graceland.
This year's ceremony included performances from The Hi Jivers, who won the award for top Rockabilly Group, as well as influential Western swing singer-songwriter Wayne Hancock and rising Texas talent Georgia Parker.
Among the night's big winners were Sierra Ferrell, who was named this year's Western Swing Female. Summer Dean took home the award for Honky Tonk Female, while the genre-bending Texas talent Scott H. Biram earned the top prize in the Outlaw Male category.
Read on to see a full list of the 2023 Ameripolitan Music Award winners.
2023 Ameripolitan Music Awards Winners
Honky Tonk Female
Hannah Juanita
Kathryn Legendre
Kristina Murray
Summer Dean -- WINNER
Honky Tonk Male
Dallas Burrow
Garrett T Capps
Jeremy Pinnell -- WINNER
Timbo
Honky Tonk Group
Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Croy & The Boys -- WINNER
The Shootouts
The Waymores
Outlaw Female
Brit Taylor
Emily Nenni
Kaitlin Butts
Rachel Brooke -- WINNER
Outlaw Male
Coleman Williams
Scott H Biram -- WINNER
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willi Carlisle
Outlaw Group
Dallas Moore Band
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs -- WINNER
The Rhyolite Sound
The Whitmore Sisters
Rockabilly Female
Amy Griffin
Jane Rose -- WINNER
Mozzy Dee
Saudia Young
Rockabilly Male
Eddie Clendening
Mitch Polzak
Nic Roulette -- WINNER
Sean K Preston
Rockabilly Group
The Hi-Jivers -- WINNER
Ichi-Bons
The Phantom Shakers
Televisionaries
Western Swing Female
Brennen Leigh
Carolyn Sills
Melissa Carper
Sierra Ferrell -- WINNER
Western Swing Male
A Jay Wade
Kyle Eldridge
Sage Guyton
Wild Earp -- WINNER
Western Swing Group
The Southwest Biscuit Company
Sad Daddy
West Of Texas
Western Swing Authority
The Lucky Stars -- WINNER
Musician of the Year
Daniel Mason - Banjo
Katie Shore - Fiddle -- WINNER
Kullen Fox - Trumpet + Piano
Mike Bernal - Drums
T Jarrod Bonta - Piano
DJ of the Year
Celia Villagran - Texas Hellkitten Radio
Jimi Palacios - Country Du Monde -- WINNER
Kevin Martinez - COLONEL PACO CHAOS PACOBILLY HOUR
MARIVI YUBERO GARCIA - Marivipolitan
Del Villarreal Go Kat, GO! The Rock-A-Billy Show!
Venue of the Year
Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Mo.
Rattlesnake Saloon - Munich, Germany -- WINNER
Roosters Country - Mesa, Az.
The Southgate House Revival - Newport, Ky.
Sagebrush, Austin Texas
Festival of the Year
Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance - Taos, N.M. -- WINNER
Western Swing Out - Tehachapi, Calif.
Vintage Torque Fest - Dubuque, Iowa
Zoofest - Lincoln, Neb.
Master Award
Johnny Rodriguez -- WINNER
Founder of the Sound Award
The Adams Brothers -- WINNER
Keeper of the Key Award
Nick Curran -- WINNER