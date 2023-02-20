Sierra Ferrell, Summer Dean + More Take Home Trophies at 2023 Ameripolitan Awards

The 2023 Ameripolitan Music Awards made a triumphant return to Memphis on Sunday night (Feb. 19) after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Western swing bandleader Big Sandy was joined by singer-songwriter, actress and comedian Grey DeLisle to host the event at the Guest House at Graceland.

This year's ceremony included performances from The Hi Jivers, who won the award for top Rockabilly Group, as well as influential Western swing singer-songwriter Wayne Hancock and rising Texas talent Georgia Parker.

Among the night's big winners were Sierra Ferrell, who was named this year's Western Swing Female. Summer Dean took home the award for Honky Tonk Female, while the genre-bending Texas talent Scott H. Biram earned the top prize in the Outlaw Male category.

Read on to see a full list of the 2023 Ameripolitan Music Award winners.

2023 Ameripolitan Music Awards Winners

Honky Tonk Female

Hannah Juanita

Kathryn Legendre

Kristina Murray

Summer Dean -- WINNER

Honky Tonk Male

Dallas Burrow

Garrett T Capps

Jeremy Pinnell -- WINNER

Timbo

Honky Tonk Group

Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts

Croy & The Boys -- WINNER

The Shootouts

The Waymores

Outlaw Female

Brit Taylor

Emily Nenni

Kaitlin Butts

Rachel Brooke -- WINNER

Outlaw Male

Coleman Williams

Scott H Biram -- WINNER

Vincent Neil Emerson

Willi Carlisle

Outlaw Group

Dallas Moore Band

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs -- WINNER

The Rhyolite Sound

The Whitmore Sisters

Rockabilly Female

Amy Griffin

Jane Rose -- WINNER

Mozzy Dee

Saudia Young

Rockabilly Male

Eddie Clendening

Mitch Polzak

Nic Roulette -- WINNER

Sean K Preston

Rockabilly Group

The Hi-Jivers -- WINNER

Ichi-Bons

The Phantom Shakers

Televisionaries​

Western Swing Female

Brennen Leigh

Carolyn Sills

Melissa Carper

Sierra Ferrell -- WINNER

Western Swing Male

A Jay Wade

Kyle Eldridge

Sage Guyton

Wild Earp -- WINNER

Western Swing Group

The Southwest Biscuit Company

Sad Daddy

West Of Texas

Western Swing Authority

The Lucky Stars -- WINNER

Musician of the Year

Daniel Mason - Banjo

Katie Shore - Fiddle -- WINNER

Kullen Fox - Trumpet + Piano

Mike Bernal - Drums

T Jarrod Bonta - Piano

DJ of the Year

Celia Villagran - Texas Hellkitten Radio

Jimi Palacios - Country Du Monde -- WINNER

Kevin Martinez - COLONEL PACO CHAOS PACOBILLY HOUR

MARIVI YUBERO GARCIA - Marivipolitan

Del Villarreal Go Kat, GO! The Rock-A-Billy Show!

Venue of the Year

Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Mo.

Rattlesnake Saloon - Munich, Germany -- WINNER

Roosters Country - Mesa, Az.

The Southgate House Revival - Newport, Ky.

Sagebrush, Austin Texas

Festival of the Year

Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance - Taos, N.M. -- WINNER

Western Swing Out - Tehachapi, Calif.

Vintage Torque Fest - Dubuque, Iowa

Zoofest - Lincoln, Neb.

Master Award

Johnny Rodriguez -- WINNER

Founder of the Sound Award

The Adams Brothers -- WINNER

Keeper of the Key Award

Nick Curran -- WINNER